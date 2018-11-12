Huge turnout as Peterborough remembers 100 years since the end of the First World War

There was a huge turnout in Peterborough city centre to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

A large crowd paid their respects by the war memorial in Bridge Street, with many following proceedings from a big screen in Cathedral Square.

The large crowd in the city centre for Remembrance Sunday

The two minute silence was impeccably observed at 11am, with a number of wreaths then laid at the war memorial before a large parade marched through the city centre.

A service was held at the cathedral from 11.45am with the civic party then returning to the Town Hall, where inside was artwork and tributes from pupils in Peterborough who have been heavily involved in this year's commemorations.

Three wreaths produced by primary schools were also laid at the war memorial.

Elsewhere, poppy wreath laying took place at the war memorial in St Mark’s Church, Lincoln Road, and a parade was held at Central Park from 1.30pm, with a service following at nearby All Saints’ Church, Park Road, at 2pm.

Meanwhile, blind veteran Peter Price (69) from Peterborough, marched at the Cenotaph as part of the national Remembrance Sunday commemorations with more than 100 other blind veterans, who are supported by Blind Veterans UK,

And Peterborough Environment City Trust planted native trees in Nabs Lane, near Bluebell Avenue, in memory of the city’s servicemen and women who died during the war.

