Huge Phil Lynott tribute gig - and the best nights out in Peterborough this week

Phil Lynott, of Irish rock legends Thin Lizzy would have been 70 this year and for the 16th year running Peterborough will be remembering and celebrating the man and the music on Saturday (October 5) at The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue.

Dedication 16 is also dedicated to the memory also of Phil’s mother, Philomena Lynott, who attended 10 of the 15 previous shows in Peterborough and who sadly passed away due to cancer this year aged 88.

The show, which started in 2003 as a one-off - features five bands this year, possibly the strongest ever line up.

Headliners will be Black Rose (Society) from Northampton, who wrote themselves into Dedication folklore 13 years ago, when they played the whole of the last Thin Lizzy studio album from 1983 ‘Thunder and Lightning’ in its entirety plus a greatest hits set, and promise again something really special by playing a full 75 minute set on Saturday.

Special guests are ‘Third Stone From The Sun, Peterborough’s own Thin Lizzy tribute band Lizzy On The Loose, who have been the backbone of countless Dedication shows over the years; Peterborough’s newest Thin Lizzy, Gary Moore and Black Star Riders tribute band Star Lizzy, making theirDedication debut; The Smarties from Northamptonshire who will be playing a set of classic rock covers including Thin Lizzy and Gary Moore, featuring Lewis Hubbard on lead guitar.

All proceeds from the show will go again to Roisin Dubh Trust, which includes support to under privileged children in Ireland and helps support mothers that have lost their children at an early age.

Tickets priced £10 are available in advance from Terry Naraine on (07796) 250071, terrynaraine@hotmail.co.uk or direct from The Parkway Club or on the door on the night of the show.

TONIGHT (Thursday, 3rd)

Live Music

The Brewery Tap Westgate: Peterborough Big Band playing a wide variety of big band music. £5 on the doors that open at 8.00pm .

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 4th

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Children of the Revolution.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CUBANS & COGNAC. 9pm . (Pop, Rock, Indie and Modern Covers + Originals, Free Admission)

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight: Tiger Club - The best mix of dance floor covers from the 60s to today

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Glam Slam Glitz from 7pm

Fayrespot, Bretton centre: True British Mayhem from 9.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Indie Night with DJ Anthony Thornhill 9pm – free entry.

The Brewery Tap: Thank Funk its Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash 9pm – free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 5th

Live Music

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: PORKY PIG. From 9pm, free entry.

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Original night presents The Deadites, with support from Strainer 10:30pm – free entry.

The Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: DEDICATION’16. 5.30pm -12am . Phil Lynott Tribute Show .

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: The Zephyrs

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE NUGGETS. 9pm. (Peterborough 60s Tribute Band, Free Admission)

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: TIGER CLUB. 9pm. (Playing Soul, Funk, Pop and Rock Covers, Free Admission).

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Son of a Gun from 8.30pm,

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Event

Blue Bell, Werrington: Vintage Video Games Night - Play all your old favourites on a 7 foot screen with boosted sound.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 6th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Sunday Sessions presents Bon Rogers 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Brewery Tap: Oakham mic night 6pm – late, free entry – The areas premier open mic night, complimentary drinks voucher for all performers.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Ouse Valley Jazz from 12pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Nicholas Martin from 7pm

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 7th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: CJ Hatt from 7pm to 10pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Open mic night. Open to all, to join in or just listen.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday 8th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 9th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.