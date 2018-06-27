Huge fire destroys business premises in Peterborough city centre

Have your say

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at an industrial unit in Peterborough city centre which was gutted by fire in the early hours of this morning.

At 1.07am on Wednesday, June 27, emergency services were called to a fire on Cobden Street in Peterborough.

The scene of the fire. Photo: Eliezer Costa

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade, Yaxley, Whittlesey, and Thorney, along with a water carrier from Ramsey and the incident command unit from Huntingdon, attended the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a factory unit, measuring around 50 by 10 metres. Using jets and hose reels they extinguished the fire and returned to their stations by 8am.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Eyewitness Eliezer Costa, who took this video of the fire, said the building was used as a commericla laundry.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.