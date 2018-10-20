Huge effort to Restart a Heart

Nearly 100 residents, including children, learned free CPR skills from city business Elastoclass First Aid Training Ltd as part of the annual Restart a Heart Day on Tuesday.

Libby Rolfe, Edward Smith, Kerry Cooper, Gemma Saunders and Stephen Smith gave free lessons at Serpentine Green. They were supported by local charity Gemma’s Hearts which raise money to fund the installation of life-saving defibrillators across the county.

Charity Defibrillators For All, The Elms Care Home, Community First Responders and Fenland First Aid were also at Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey to teach 180 Year 7 pupils how to perform CPR. And the East of England Ambulance Service taught more than 7,300 children how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator.