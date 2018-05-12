Huge donation to help homeless

Staff at a Peterborough firm went the extra mile to help homeless residents in the city.

The workers from XL Displays handed over the bag of groceries weighing 524kg at the food bank depot in Woodston.

Joanne Bass, director of XL Displays, said: “Our staff members are very aware of the brilliant impact the food bank can have on vulnerable people in their time of need, and really get behind the collections we run. We are over the moon at the amount of food we have been able to donate this time and we look forward to dropping off our next foodbank collection later this year.”