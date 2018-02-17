Huge boost for charity which helps Peterborough’s homeless

Hope into Action has received a financial boost of £72,912 from Lloyds Bank Foundation to provide accommodation and support to people experiencing homelessness in the Peterborough area.

Hope into Action partners with local churches to provide vulnerable people with a stable home and the support and healthy relationships they need to make positive changes in their lives.

The new grant will allow it to further expand the project, funding the costs of administering the programme over the next three years.

Hope into Action director Ed Walker said: “We are delighted by the generous donation from Lloyds Bank Foundation. This will help us support our vital work in supporting some of the homeless in Peterborough.”