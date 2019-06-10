How you can help research the English Civil War for theatre projects

Peterborough’s Vivacity Key Theatre and The Cromwell Museum, Huntingdon, are working with theatre companies The Keeper’s Daughter, Play Nicely Theatre and Stuff of Dreams Theatre Company on a new research project.

The aim is to seek local history volunteers in the Peterborough and Huntingdon area to help gather research for two new theatre projects to be developed over the next year.

The research gathered through this group will be used to inspire and develop two new plays exploring different aspects of The English Civil War.

Writer Mark Finbow said: “The research collated by the community research group will feed into the creation of two new scripts which will then be taken forward into rehearsed readings at The Key Theatre.”

The first play will explore political philosophies during the English Civil War and the assassination attempts on Oliver Cromwell’s life.

The organisers are looking for volunteers to explore information about the men who attempted to assassinate Cromwell, especially members of the Miles Sindercombe group and Edward Sexby.

The second play will explore the role of women who dressed as men in order to fight on the front line of the English Civil War. Researchers will investigate women who supported the Parliament and the women who supported the Crown and explore how their roles in society differed during the time of conflict.

A research discussion session will be held at Huntingdon Town Hall on Wednesday (June 12) between 10am and 4pm to share relevant research.

To register your interest in the research project please contact Stuart Orme on sorme@cromwellmuseum.com or contact Mark Finbow at civilwar1642@gmail.com for further information on the wider project.