How to see the spectacular Gaia Earth in Peterborough during evening viewings

Booking has opened today for evening tickets to see Luke Jerram’s stunning Gaia Earth artwork, which will be suspended under the central tower of Peterborough Cathedral from August 10 until September 15 .

The seven metre artwork - pictured in both Liverpool and Salisbury - features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface. Lit from the inside, it will be seen to full effect as darkness gradually falls in the cathedral during the 6.30pm to 9.30pm opening times.

Earth viewed at Liverpool Cathedral.''Located in Britain's largest cathedral,the artwork called 'Gaia', hangs majestically in the Grade I listed building and features accurate and detailed NASA imagery of the earth.''Images by Gareth Jones

Gaia rotates once every four minutes, 360 times faster than our real planet, and it is accompanied by a specially made surround sound composition by BAFTA award winning composer Dan Jones.

The evening viewings are on numerous selected dates during the exhibition and booking is essential via the Cathedral’s ticket site at www.ticketisland.co.uk/peterboroughcathedral. Tickets are £2 per person or £6 per family (2 adults, 2 children).

The evening of Sunday, August 25 is a special Quiet Evening, for those who prefer to contemplate the beauty of the earth in silence, whilst on Wednesday, August 28, there will be a talk and film show from the One to One Development Trust about 900 Voices of the River Nene, focusing on Peterborough’s connections with the river.

Visitors can also take the opportunity, on some evenings, to go ‘To the Northern Hemisphere’ by climbing the steps to the upper level of the cathedral and looking down on Gaia from above, taking photos or video if they wish. There will be a small additional charge for this, payable on the day.

The cathedral is also hosting a series of events under the Earth whilst it is in situ. At the Welcome World opening event on August 19 one lucky person will have the opportunity to switch on the mechanism to start the rotation of the earth – it will then run continuously throughout the exhibition. There is no entry charge for Welcome World, but booking is essential. A limited number of tickets is available so book early!

Other events include Creative Yoga sessions on August 22 and September 9, a Silent Disco on August 31 and a Goodbye Gaia summer recital by mezzo soprano Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues on September 14.

Children will also have the opportunity to Be an Earth Champion for a Day, on two holiday club days during August.

The Cathedral’s regular Wednesday at One event will continue with a series of talks on an environmental theme, and there will be an extra service at 5.30pm on Sundays during the exhibition, called On Holy Ground. All are welcome.

Full details of all the events are on the Cathedral website www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/gaia.

To book tickets for any event visit www.ticketisland.co.uk/peterboroughcathedral.

Booking is only needed for evening events. There is no admission charge to visit the Gaia Earth exhibition during normal daytime visiting hours (donations are invited).

These visiting times will usually be from 10.00am until 5.00pm Monday to Saturday, and 12.00 noon until 3.00pm on Sundays.

There is restricted access sometimes so please check the website before visiting www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/opening-times.aspx - or call 01733 355315.