How to enjoy three nights of Russell Howard in Peterborough next year

Fans of Russell Howard are in for a treat, with the TV funnyman announcing a three-night run of his latest tour coming to The Cresset in Peterborough next summer.

Tickets have gone on sale today for the shows - August 21, 22 and 23 - much to the delight of the venue’s Head of Commercial Activities Penny Hansen.

She said: “We’re thrilled to announce Russell Howard is bringing his sell out tour ‘Respite’ to The Cresset in 2020.

“Russell last appeared at The Cresset back in 2006 at the monthly comedy club, and we’re delighted to be welcoming him back to Peterborough for three consecutive nights!”

Following a sold-out and critically-acclaimed UK arena leg, Russell has added a 32-date nationwide extension including the Peterborough gigs.

Tickets are available from www.cresset.co.uk and www.russell-howard.co.uk

Russell is currently on TV screens offering his unique and acclaimed perspective on international news and current affairs with the third series of The Russell Howard Hour on Sky One.