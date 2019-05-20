How singing can improve your well-being

As Confucius once famously said: “Music produces a kind of pleasure which human nature cannot do without,” writes Rotary Corner columnist Janet Cooke.

Recent research shows singing regularly in a choir lowers stress and enhances wellbeing. Health experts strongly believe that singing increases your concentration and is a great aerobic exercise. Could this add to the many rewards of becoming a Rotarian?

Rotary Voices is a choir made up of Rotarians and friends with singers from six local Rotary clubs; Huntingdon, Huntingdon Cromwell, Kimbolton Castle, Peterborough Ortons, Ramsey and St Ives.

Together with the health benefits and boosting the social life of members, this choir raises funds for charities.

Rotary Voices third annual ‘Sing4Spring’ concert recently took place at Brampton Parish Church. The sell-out concert was once again a huge success raising in excess of £1,000. A raffle and donations on the night raised £316.80 specifically for MacMillan Nurses and was presented to their representative at the concert. Magpas will receive £450 and Brampton Parish Church £275.

Other performers came along to support Rotary Voices; Alchemy barbershop quartet, Rhapsody ladies acapella chorus, Bethany Jane and Bro and talented young harpist Cecilia.

As well as performing in concerts the Rotary Voices choir has visited care homes and entertained those living with dementia, sharing the joy of music.

Huntingdon Cromwell Rotarians celebrated their birthday with friends and family at a charter dinner in the beautiful setting of the library at Hinchingbrooke House.

After a superb buffet meal we were entertained by Katy Stephenson (daughter of one of the members). Katy, a professional musician, can make music from the most unusual items (rakes, bin lids etc). It was a lot of fun with plenty of audience participation. Everyone joined in with plastic bottles, carrier bags and pan lids.

Rotarians once again having a lot of fun!