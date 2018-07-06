How Dennis The Menace can help Peterborough children with their reading

Children should be on the lookout for Dennis, Gnasher and the rest of their mischievous gang at Vivacity libraries this summer holiday as the popular Summer Reading Challenge returns.

This year’s theme is ‘Mischief Makers’ and children can complete the challenge simply by reading six library books over the summer holiday.

Dennis The menace

Each book completed earns the reader a sticker and provides a clue to solve mysteries on a quest to find buried treasure in Beanotown.

Kids can get a free Mischief Makers bookmark when they sign up, plus more goodies together as they progress through the challenge.

The Summer Reading Challenge is a national initiative run by The Reading Agency and facilitated in Peterborough through Vivacity Libraries. Children’s reading can dip during the long holidays and the Summer Reading Challenge helps get three quarters of a million children nationally into libraries to keep up their reading skills.

The challenge is for children aged 4-11 but younger siblings can also take part as part of the mini-challenge.

Children can simply sign up as a library member to become eligible for the challenge. Library membership is free for all ages and registration takes just 5 minutes - simply head to any Vivacity library during staffed hours and speak to a member of staff.

Last year more than 2,000 children participated in the Summer Reading Challenge at Vivacity Libraries.

Elaine Wilkinson, Vivacity’s Reader Development Manager says: “The Summer Reading Challenge is one of our favourite times of the year - it’s great to see so many kids coming into Vivacity libraries and having fun with reading. Reading is such an important life skill.

“Vivacity have partnered with Peterborough City Council and the National Literacy Trust to create a ‘Vision for Reading’ in Peterborough - the Summer Reading Challenge plays a great part in this, improving children’s chances of doing better at school and in life through becoming regular readers.”

The challenge begins on July 14, and children have up until September 15, to borrow and read their six library books.

Find out more about how you can sign up to the challenge at vivacity.org/reading