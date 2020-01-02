Housing group’s huge donation for Peterborough food bank

A Peterborough housing group has donated almost a quarter of a tonne of products to the city’s food bank.

Colleagues from Longhurst Group’s office in Peterborough, as well as at its city care schemes, collected 235 kilograms of donations in the lead up to the festive period.

It was donated to the Peterborough Food Bank, which helps local people in crisis, to be distributed to those in need.

Sareeta Sharma, Longhurst Group’s Community Investment Lead, said the donation demonstrated the Group’s commitment to improving lives and the generosity among its colleagues.

She said: “This donation will help enable the Food Bank to give everyone referred to them a balanced and nutritious three-day supply of food.

“Thanks to the generosity and kindness of our colleagues, these vital services can be extended and help even more people.

“The donation also supports our vision within our recently launched Improving Lives 2025 strategy of improving people’s Health and Wellbeing and Economic Resilience.

“Everyone at Longhurst Group hopes these donations can provide a small bit of comfort to those who use the Food Bank at what can be a difficult time of year.”

Longhurst Group owns and manages more than 23,000 homes across the Midlands and East of England, including 1,800 across Cambridgeshire.

Sareeta presented the food to the Food Bank alongside Meg Sanger, Assistant Surveyor.

She added: “The volunteers were overwhelmed by the volume of donations. I am delighted with the response of our colleagues to the collection. We are all truly thankful to all the colleagues who have been so very generous towards our collection.”