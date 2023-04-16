Residents have voiced fears for their safety from huge car transporters using quiet roads on a housing estate to access a vehicle storage and distribution depot at the East of England Showground

About 78 objections have been submitted to Peterborough City Council urging planners to reject a retrospective planning application for the DHL operated depot at the Showground.

The objections raise complaints about car transporters using the wrong roads and having to make 360 degree turns and in one case a resident says a lamppost was knocked over.

Car transporters entering Dunblane Drive in Peterborough.

There are concerns about what one objector described as ‘ugly’ gates and ANPR cameras at the Dunblane Drive entrance to the Showground.

Some also voice anger that the depot is in use before councillors have been given a chance to consider the proposals, which envisage four transporters bringing 80 vehicles to the site each day.

The application, which seeks a five year temporary change of use for a section of the Showground and the exhibition hall, has been submitted by the showground operator, East of England Showground Services,

The proposal, which is expected to create 140 jobs, includes putting up two mobile office cabins and two paint booths/ovens and a marquee with the operation taking place between 6am and 6pm Monday to Friday.

Transporters entering Dunblane Drive, in Peterborough, on their way to the East of England Showground.

But one resident said: “Residents are understandably up in arms over this, particularly as the operation has been going on for several weeks despite the planning application having not been approved.

“Of most concern, is the use of the Dunblane Drive entrance to the showground and the detrimental effect this is having on the residents.

"The expected daily traffic flow is not insignificant and the proposed numbers effectively make the Dunblane Drive entrance in constant use.

"It is therefore considered by the residents that use of any access to the proposed site through a residential area is wholly unacceptable.

Car transporters queue in Dunblane Drive, Peterborough, on their way to the East of England Showground.

"As of this week, large CCTV controlled ‘industrial’ gates have been installed at the Dunblane Drive entrance.

Already this week there have been almost daily issues with HGVs on the Orton Southgate residential area, demonstrating how unsuitable and unacceptable this is, particularly with the damage that the vehicles are causing.

Notwithstanding the effect on the local environment that the increase in daily traffic is undoubtedly causing, of more immediate concern is the potential harmful effect on the health of individuals in the surrounding area apart from the affect on air quality; noise pollution is considered a threat to health and wellbeing of local residents.

Residents are also concerned over the increase in safety risk with the additional traffic.

"With increased flow it will only be a matter of time before accidents occur. This is a legitimate concern for residents, particularly given the number of children on the estate.”

The new proposals were unveiled shortly before the Showground owner, AEPG submitted an outline planning application for a 50 acre leisure village and 1,500 homes for the Showground site.

A spokesperson for AEPG said a meeting with Orton Southgate and Northgate resident associations was being held at the Showground on Monday (April 16) from 6.30pm to 9pm to give residents a chance to voice their concerns.

