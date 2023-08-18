Housebuilder receives more than 50 enquiries after first homes go on sale at Ramsey location

Construction work is still in its early stages at Cromwell Abbey, where Bovis Homes is building 100 new homes on land off Wagstaffe Close in the town.

However, a selection of houses at the site are now for sale, with details for online or telephone enquiries available through the Bovis Homes web page for Cromwell Abbey. Face-to-face appointments with a sales consultant are also available at the housebuilder’s Hampton Water development in Peterborough.

The developer has already received enquiries from more than 50 potential purchasers since the first homes at Cromwell Abbey went on sale last month (July).

Weronika Maslak, sales manager at Cromwell Abbey, said: “There has been so much interest in the new homes we are building in Ramsey that we took the decision to launch off-site to get the first new homes onto the market. We are building a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, so we decided to release a choice of seven properties that reflected that mix.

“There are three four-bedroom Aspen house styles now available to reserve at the development. These fabulous family homes feature an open-plan living and dining area and separate living room and study, which is perfect as a home office. The upstairs features four double bedrooms, one with an en suite, while the others share a family bathroom.

“Buyers can also snap up one of the two three-bedroom Cypress homes on the market. This is the ideal property for a growing family or a professional couple who both work from home and need dedicated office space. Meanwhile, the two two-bedroom Holly homes cater for the first-time buyer market.”

Weronika said most of the interest so far has come from families and couples in the local area. But she added that they had also received calls from customers who live further afield.

“There are people looking at three and four-bedroom homes as they seek to relocate from Essex. They realise that they can get much more property for their money here, live in a relaxed rural environment and still get to the office in London in about the same time as it takes from their existing home.

“We are in a charming market town but just half an hour from Peterborough city centre, which has a regular train service to London in about 50 minutes. This is proving attractive to many who work in the capital or want to be able to enjoy days out shopping, seeing the sights or taking in a West End show.”

Construction work began on the site in spring 2023 and is due to be completed by December 2025.

Bovis Homes is part of the Vistry Group which also includes Linden Homes and Countryside Homes.

The housebuilder is delivering 60 properties for private sale and 40 affordable homes for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership at Cromwell Abbey.

A selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes are available to reserve, with prices starting at £275,000, £360,000 and £425,000 respectively.