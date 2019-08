A house in Millfield was deliberately set on fire.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called yesterday (Thursday) (29) to a house in Harris Street.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “All persons were accounted for.”

Anyone with information about the fire is being asked to contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.