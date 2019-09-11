House fire in Walton tackled by firefighters

Firefighters put out a house fire in Walton yesterday (Tuesday).

At 10.33am, one crew from Dogsthorpe, the north roaming fire engine and one crew from Stanground were called to Croyland Road.

Fire news

The crews arrived to find smoke issuing from a bedroom window.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire, before using a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “All persons were accounted for.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”