A person needed first aid treatment after a house fire in Peterborough.

Fire crews were called at 9.44pm last night (Wednesday, March 28) to Vintners Close in West Town.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a house which they extinguished.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the fire was caused accidentally and that “one male casualty required first aid at the scene.”

The East of England Ambulance Service had no record of being called to the incident.