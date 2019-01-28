Hour-by-hour Peterborough forecast: This is when snow and ice will hit Cambridgeshire as Met Office issues weather warning

Have your say

Peterborough and the surrounding area is set to be hit by snow and ice this week, as temperatures plummet and weather warnings are put in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice. This is in place from 12pm tomorrow (29 Jan) until 11am on Wednesday (30 Jan).

Snow falling in Peterborough's Central Park in 2018

Here is the hour by hour forecast for Peterborough:

Tuesday (29 Jan):

00:00 - Clear night 0C

01:00 - Clear night 0C

02:00 - Cloudy night - 0C

03:00 - Cloudy 0C

04:00 - Cloudy night 0C

05:00 - Partly cloudy night 0C

06:00 - Partly cloudy night 0C

07:00 - Cloudy 0C

08:00 - Cloudy 0C

09:00 - Cloudy 1C

10:00 - Cloudy 2C

11:00 - Cloudy 3C

12:00 - Cloudy 4C

13:00 - Cloudy 4C

14:00 - Cloudy 4C

15:00 - Overcast 4C

16:00 - Overcast 4C

17:00 - Light Rain 3C

18:00 - Light Rain 3C

19:00 - Light rain 2C

20:00 - Sleet shower 2C

21:00 - Light Snow 2C

22:00 - Light snow 1C

23:00 - Light snow 1C

Wednesday (30 Jan):

00:00 - Light snow 1C

03:00 - Cloudy 0C

06:00 - Clear Night -1C

09:00 -Sunny 12C

12:00 - Sunny 2C

15:00 - Sunny intervals 3C

18:00 - Clear night 0C

21:00 - Clear night -1C

Light snow is also expected from 3pm on Thursday (31 Jan until the early hours of Friday morning (1 Feb).

