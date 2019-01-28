Hour-by-hour Peterborough forecast: This is when snow and ice will hit Cambridgeshire as Met Office issues weather warning

Peterborough and the surrounding area is set to be hit by snow and ice this week, as temperatures plummet and weather warnings are put in place.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice. This is in place from 12pm tomorrow (29 Jan) until 11am on Wednesday (30 Jan).
Here is the hour by hour forecast for Peterborough:
Tuesday (29 Jan):
00:00 - Clear night 0C
01:00 - Clear night 0C
02:00 - Cloudy night - 0C
03:00 - Cloudy 0C
04:00 - Cloudy night 0C
05:00 - Partly cloudy night 0C
06:00 - Partly cloudy night 0C
07:00 - Cloudy 0C
08:00 - Cloudy 0C
09:00 - Cloudy 1C
10:00 - Cloudy 2C
11:00 - Cloudy 3C
12:00 - Cloudy 4C
13:00 - Cloudy 4C
14:00 - Cloudy 4C
15:00 - Overcast 4C
16:00 - Overcast 4C
17:00 - Light Rain 3C
18:00 - Light Rain 3C
19:00 - Light rain 2C
20:00 - Sleet shower 2C
21:00 - Light Snow 2C
22:00 - Light snow 1C
23:00 - Light snow 1C
Wednesday (30 Jan):
00:00 - Light snow 1C
03:00 - Cloudy 0C
06:00 - Clear Night -1C
09:00 -Sunny 12C
12:00 - Sunny 2C
15:00 - Sunny intervals 3C
18:00 - Clear night 0C
21:00 - Clear night -1C
Light snow is also expected from 3pm on Thursday (31 Jan until the early hours of Friday morning (1 Feb).