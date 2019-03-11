Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when strong winds will hit the South as Met Office issues weather warnings

The weather of late has turned wet and windy, with the Met Office recently issuing yellow weather warnings for wind across the south of England.

This is an hour-by-hour forecast of when strong winds will hit over the next few days.

Today (11 March) will be a largely dry day with long spells of sunshine. It will be fairly breezy, with winds gradually easing later in the day. Maximum temperature 11C.

Tonight will be mostly dry, but it will become increasingly cloudy. Outbreaks of rain will then spread in from the west shortly after midnight, accompanied by strong winds, particularly along the south coast.

Tuesday (12 March)

Tuesday will be windy, with outbreaks of rain which will turn heavy and persistent by the late morning.

Rain will then clear eastwards later in the afternoon as winds ease, allowing some brighter spells to develop. Maximum temperature 11C.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place for the south of England from 9pm on Tuesday (12 March) until 3pm on Wednesday (13 March).

The Met Office said, “Strong northwesterly winds are expected during Tuesday night and Wednesday with possible transport disruption.”

21:00 - Clear night, 6C. Wind gust: 36mph

22:00 - Clear night, 6C. Wind gust: 38mph

23:00 - Clear night, 6C. Wind gust: 38mph

Wednesday (13 March)

00:00 - Clear night, 7C. Wind gust: 40mph

03:00 - Cloudy, 7C. Wind gust: 41mph

06:00 - Cloudy, 7C. Wind gust: 38mph

09:00 - Sunny day, 8C. Wind gust: 38mph

12:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 47mph

15:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 43mph

18:00 - Clear night, 9C. Wind gust: 31mph

21:00 - Partly cloudy (night), 8C. Wind gust: 26mph