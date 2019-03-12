Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when Storm Gareth will hit Peterborough with strong winds

The weather of late has turned wet and windy, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for wind to Peterborough as Storm Gareth sweeps the UK.
Today (12 March) will be mostly wet and windy, with some periods of cloud.
Tonight will see strong winds pick up as Storm Gareth hits. A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place from 9pm tonight until 3pm on Wednesday (13 March).
The Met Office said: “Strong west to northwesterly winds are expected from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday with possible transport disruption.”
What to expect from this weather warning
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
- It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.
Hour-by-hour forecast of when Storm Gareth will hit Peterborough with strong winds.
21:00 - Partly cloudy (night), 5C. Wind gust: 38mph
22:00 - Partly cloudy (night), 5C. Wind gust: 39mph
23:00 - Partly cloudy (night), 6C. Wind gust: 40mph
Wednesday (13 March)
00:00 - Clear night, 6C. Wind gust: 41mph
01:00 - Partly cloudy (night), 6C. Wind gust: 43mph
02:00 - Cloudy, 6C. Wind gust: 44mph
03:00 - Cloudy, 6C. Wind gust: 44mph
04:00 - Cloudy, 6C. Wind gust: 46mph
05:00 - Cloudy, 6C. Wind gust: 45mph
06:00 - Light shower, 6C. Wind gust: 44mph
07:00 - Cloudy, 7C. Wind gust: 43mph
08:00 - Light shower, 7C. Wind gust: 43mph
09:00 - Light shower, 8C. Wind gust: 42mph
10:00 - Light shower, 8C. Wind gust: 44mph
11:00 - Light shower, 8C. Wind gust: 48mph
12:00 - Cloudy, 9C. Wind gust: 47mph
13:00 - Cloudy, 9C. Wind gust: 47mph
14:00 - Cloudy, 10C. Wind gust: 45mph
15:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 44mph