Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when Storm Gareth will hit Peterborough with strong winds

The weather of late has turned wet and windy, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for wind to Peterborough as Storm Gareth sweeps the UK.

Today (12 March) will be mostly wet and windy, with some periods of cloud.

Tonight will see strong winds pick up as Storm Gareth hits. A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place from 9pm tonight until 3pm on Wednesday (13 March).

The Met Office said: “Strong west to northwesterly winds are expected from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday with possible transport disruption.”

What to expect from this weather warning

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.

Hour-by-hour forecast of when Storm Gareth will hit Peterborough with strong winds.

21:00 - Partly cloudy (night), 5C. Wind gust: 38mph

22:00 - Partly cloudy (night), 5C. Wind gust: 39mph

23:00 - Partly cloudy (night), 6C. Wind gust: 40mph

Wednesday (13 March)

00:00 - Clear night, 6C. Wind gust: 41mph

01:00 - Partly cloudy (night), 6C. Wind gust: 43mph

02:00 - Cloudy, 6C. Wind gust: 44mph

03:00 - Cloudy, 6C. Wind gust: 44mph

04:00 - Cloudy, 6C. Wind gust: 46mph

05:00 - Cloudy, 6C. Wind gust: 45mph

06:00 - Light shower, 6C. Wind gust: 44mph

07:00 - Cloudy, 7C. Wind gust: 43mph

08:00 - Light shower, 7C. Wind gust: 43mph

09:00 - Light shower, 8C. Wind gust: 42mph

10:00 - Light shower, 8C. Wind gust: 44mph

11:00 - Light shower, 8C. Wind gust: 48mph

12:00 - Cloudy, 9C. Wind gust: 47mph

13:00 - Cloudy, 9C. Wind gust: 47mph

14:00 - Cloudy, 10C. Wind gust: 45mph

15:00 - Sunny intervals, 10C. Wind gust: 44mph