Hotpoint fire in Peterborough: Police prepare to close roads in Woodston after loud explosions

Police are preparing to close roads in Woodston as they tackle a large fire which has filled Peterborough with smoke.

Loud explosions have been heard from the area which Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes has confirmed is from a trailer park at Hotpoint in Morley Way.

The fire at Hotpoint. Photo: Terry Harris

At least 15 trailers are on fire, with several fire crews already at the scene, as well as police and the ambulance service.

The explosions are now said to have stopped.

The emergency services have yet to give more information.

Cambridgeshire police has posted on Twitter this evening: “We are currently on scene assisting Fire and Ambulance on Celta Road, Woodston at a large fire. Please assist us by keeping the area clear so our vehicles can get where they need to. There may be road closures as well, so please check for details.”

