Honour for Burghley House director and charity fundraiser

Have your say

A tireless charity supporter who has raised thousands for good causes has been given an MBE.

Lady Victoria Leatham (70) has been given the MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honour's List today.

She is a fundraiser for Thorpe Hall Hospice, and her guidance, advice and innovative fundraising - totalling over £200,000 - has contributed greatly to the success of the hospice.

She has been Chatelaine of Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for 25 years, which has so far raised nearly £1 million for Cancer Research UK.

As Director of Burghley House, she was the driving force behind the renovation and conservation of the building, to create learning facilities for young people there, and promoted

British heritage by organising major international exhibitions from the collection at Burghley. She is a major fundraiser for The Ron Pickering Memorial Fund (RPMF) which supports Britain’s most talented young athletes.

She was also a board member at Peterborough City Hospital.