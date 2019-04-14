Homes evacuated in March over fears cylinders could explode

Homes in the Fenland town of March were evacuated today due to fears of cylinders exploding

More than 40 firefighters were called to Church Street in March at 9.25am this morning (Sunday, April 14) due to a shed fire.

The fire in March. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Residents were offered shelter in The Seven Stars pub in The Avenue while the blaze was tackled.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a shed which contained cylinders that was spreading to nearby houses. Crews worked hard to contain the fire to stop it from spreading to further properties while also ensuring the cylinders were cooled and removed from the area."

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated from their homes as a precaution and road closures were put in place.

At 4.45pm the fire service said: "The fire is now extinguished and crews are leaving the scene. They will be reinspecting the area later this evening.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once the structure of the building has been confirmed as safe to enter."