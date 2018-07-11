Homeowner’s ‘shock and disgust’ after cats dumped in bin bag outside back door in Peterborough

A homeowner who found cats dumped in a bin bag outside her back door on a scorching hot day was “shocked and disgusted” when she made the discovery.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, was enjoying the weather in her garden in Bourges Boulevard, near Serjeant Street, at the weekend, when she found the two cats, one of whom was pregnant.

The two cats found in the bin bag. Photo: Peterborough Cat Rescue

She said: “I was sat in the garden having a cup of tea.

“Another cat had come in and I was thinking I had left the back door open. I went and followed just to shoo it out and when I looked over the gate I could see the bag.

“It had no address on it so I opened it a bit and saw a pet carrier with two cats inside.

“I was shocked and had to call my husband who was asleep and he opened the bag fully.

The bin bag the cats were found in. Photo: Peterborough Cat Rescue

“I phoned Peterborough Cat Rescue who said bring them down and we will look after them.

“I just can’t believe how callous and careless someone could be. I found them at around 11am but they could have been there since six o’clock in the morning.

“I was shocked and disgusted. It really played on my mind all day. How inhumane some people can be.

“They were not meowing or anything - they were really quiet.”

Anyone with any information on this should call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.