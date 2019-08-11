Home celebrates 30 years of caring with a party

Werrington Lodge care home, in Werrington, has thrown a birthday party to celebrate 30 years of serving the local community.

Staff, residents and guests commemorated this special occasion with live music courtesy of one of the residents at Werrington Lodge, followed by a disco, buffet and bar.

The home, in Baron Court, regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours. Built 30 years ago, it was originally owned by Westminster, with Barchester becoming the owners 27 years ago.

General manager, Julia Scott said at the celebration: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Werrington Lodge.

“For the past 30 years, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff.”

She added: “Today not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it’s also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Werrington Lodge such a loving home.”