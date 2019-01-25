Holocaust sacrifices remembered at emotional Peterborough service

The sacrifices made by victims of The Holocaust were remembered at a poignant service in Peterborough city centre.

St John’s Church was filled with people of all ages yesterday (Thursday) as they came together on Holocaust Memorial Day for the service.

Cadets on parade

The memorial day remembers the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust and the millions involved in genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Kosovo and Darfur.

Holocaust Memorial Day is commemorated worldwide and for a number of years Peterborough has held its own service as a public and inter-faith act of remembrance. Each year the service has a different theme, with 2019’s being ‘Torn From Home’.

Cadets from the Army, RAF and Police sections joined dignitaries outside the Town Hall for The Mayors procession from the Town Hall to the church.

Year 9 drama students from St John Fisher Catholic High School performed in Cathedral Square ahead of the service, which started with a welcome address from Reverend Canon Ian Black, vicar of St John’s Church, followed by a series of readings and pieces of music.

The mayoral procession

The service featured contributions from young people across the city including students from St John Fisher Catholic High School, The King’s School, Marshfields School, The Voyager Academy and Youth MP for Peterborough Ayesha Khan.

Other speakers included Dan Vajzovic from Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Chuck Salamon from the Hebrew Congregation and Peterborough Youth MP Ben Chapman.

At the end of the service, wreaths were laid at the Peterborough Holocaust Memorial in St John’s Square.

The Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Chris Ash, said: “We must never forget these atrocities and continue to share their stories with generations to come.”