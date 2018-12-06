Holidays are coming as iconic truck visits Peterborough

To some it is a sign of the over commercialisation of Christmas - but to scores of people who queued to see the iconic Coca Cola Truck at Serpentine Green this week, it is part of the magic of the festive season.

The lorry, which has been made famous in the ‘Holidays are Coming’ television adverts, was at the Hampton shopping centre on Tuesday and Wednesday to spread festive joy to Christmas shoppers.

Coca-Cola Christmas Truck at Serpentine Green. EMN-180412-170434009

Shoppers, including Kevin Gibbs with Emily (7) and Daniel (5), Kirstie Davies, Kiera Clarke (1) and Bekah Adams and Dean Moakes with Tyler Moakeswere all able to get their hands on a free can of Coke on their visit to see the truck, with shoppers also sprayed with fake snow.

Coca-Cola Christmas Truck at Serpentine Green. Dean Moakes with Tyler Moakes (6 months) EMN-180412-170445009

Coca-Cola Christmas Truck at Serpentine Green. Kevin Gibbs with Emily (7) and Daniel (5) EMN-180412-170456009