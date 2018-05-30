Holiday shock for Cambridgeshire woman after winning £113,000 supercar and £20,000 cash in airport competition

A holiday to Egypt turned into a trip of a lifetime for one shocked woman who managed to bag herself a £113,000 supercar and £20,000 cash.

Amanda Lewis from Tydd Gote, Wisbech, won a BMW i8 and large amount cash at Gatwick Airport with dreamcar competition company BOTB.

Amanda Lewis finding out on FaceTime she has won the car and money

The 38-year-old played the luxury car competition last week moments before she boarded the plane with her family.

BOTB traditionally surprise the weekly winner by delivering their new wheels to their door, but with Amanda out of the country it was left to BOTB founder Will Hindmarch to break the news over FaceTime.

The car will also be supplied with a year's worth of fuel and insurance.

“I can’t quite believe it!” Amanda said as she found out stood next to her mum and dad in her hotel room. “My husband is out diving at the moment so I’ll have to surprise him too.

“I never expected to win first time. It really is a dream come true, I’m still pinching myself now.

“This holiday has been unbelievable but now I really can’t wait to come home.”

BOTB has run its trademark car competitions every week since 1999, and punters can win the car of their dreams for less than £1.gm