High winds cause traffic chaos in Peterborough

Peterborough’s road network has been brought to a halt after high winds caused major disruption.

The wind has caused the cancellation of the LAMMA show today, which sees thousands of people visiting the city.

The closures has caused gridlock around the East of England Arena and Events centre.

There are also delays in the Yarwell Road area of Wansford as a tree has blown over.

The A141 at Rings End near Guyhirn has been closed at the junction with the A605 due to a ‘highways incident’

The A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn was closed for several hours after a lorry blew over, but has now re-opened.

There have been delays on the trains as well.

Trains travelling to and from Peterborough station have been disrupted due to damage on overhead lines between the city and Huntingdon.

Trains are running several minutes late as a result.

The A15 in Yaxley was closed earlier as a tree blew over and blocked the road - but that has now been removed and the road is open.

King’s Dyke level crossing had been closed earlier, but it has now re-opened.

