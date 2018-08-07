Heroes and villains help raise thousands of pounds at Deepings Raft Race

The popular Deepings Raft Race returned last Sunday with 42 rafts filled with heroes and villains helping to raise thousands of pounds for good causes.

Del Boy and Rodney Trotter dressed as Batman and Robin were just two of the characters to take part in the fun charity event which included some hilarious team names and fancy dress costumes.

The organisers of the raft race said: “The 2018 Deepings Raft Race was another great crowd puller. We had 42 rafts in various categories and some fabulous designs to go with this year’s theme – Heroes & Villains.

“Add to that all the people that turned up in some wonderful fancy dress outfits and all the stalls and displays which contributed to a superb event. Last year we raised over £8.000 for good causes and we are hopeful of topping that this year.

“We will not know the exact figure for a few weeks.”

Next year’s event takes place on Sunday, August 4.

To see all the raft times, visit: www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk.

Winners

Youth Race - The River Welland Pirates, 08:00

Fun Race - They Sink, It’s Oar Over, 14:09

Main Race - The Banana Men, 14:16

Pub Race - The Bell Tavern, 20:05

Ladies Race - The Deeping Troopers, 20:24.

Best Dressed Raft

Fun Race - One More Brick, 46:31.

Mini Rafts

First past the post – HMS Eden – entered by Eden Hill

Best Design – Darth Vader – entered by Archie Sceston.