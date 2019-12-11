Here’s Peterborough’s new vegan pop-up - are you ready for Taco time?

There are plenty of opportunities to get your fill of Peterborough’s new fresh and flavour-filled pop up street food, Tacos And Flipflops, this month .

The quirky named Tacos and Flipflops is run by Lynn Jobson and Pete Dean (pictured), who came up with the idea and name on their travels through Latin America.

Look out for Tacos and Flipflops popping up soon.

The Taco Twosome have been cooking up a storm with their inventive take on traditional Mexican street style tacos, nachos and tapas, all influenced by their Latin American adventures.

They regularly pop-up at The Ostrich Inn, in North Street – and you can catch them there on Friday and Saturday this week plus December 19, 20, 21, 22, 27 and 28.

Diners can expect to find amazingly fresh and tasty tacos with options including the likes of ‘kinda like chicken’, “banana blossom” and “seaweed, caramelised sweet potato and roasted cauliflower” and the duo’s best seller “Philli cheeze zteak” – all backed up with an extended menu of nachos, tapas offerings and ever changing awesome cake selection, including their famous salted caramel cake.

And it is all plant based.

Local vegan blogger (veganonadesertisland.com) and Thrive Peterborough Vegan Festivals Co-organiser Paul Benton said: “The food is wonderful. Veganism is thriving in Peterborough and Tacos and Flipflops’ originality is really flying the flag for Peterborough’s plant-based revolution.”

“We are so happy with how things are going for us so far. It’s all moving so quickly, already taking bookings for private parties and festivals for next year,” says Pete. “We love serving at the Ostrich Inn, a pub we’ve always loved.”

“Wherever we go we create an atmosphere where meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans alike can all feel welcome and enjoy our food side by side,” said Lynn.

“We have many diners that say they have never eaten plant-based or vegan before, we love answering their questions and it’s such a pleasure to see them enjoying our food so much.”

Tacos and Flipflops are a grass roots business gaining a growing reputation for an amazingly unique, delicious foodie experience with caring ethics all delivered in a fun way.

To find out what all the fuss is about and get your taco fix, check out their social media accounts on Facebook or instagram or visit www.tacosandflipflops.co.uk to contact them or for up and coming dates.