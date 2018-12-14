Here's how you can get to meet the world's strongest man in Peterborough

The world's strongest man is powering up to give a huge lift to a Peterborough fashion outlet.

The four times World's Strongest Man title winning Žydrūnas Savickas will be dropping in at the BadRhino store, in Lower Bridge Street, on December 20.

The opening of BadRhino in September this year.

Respectfully known as Big Z, the six feet three inches tall Žydrūnas, who weighs in at a hefty of 28 stone, will be greeting and meeting customers.

You won't be able to miss him as the so-called 'man of iron' will be in the store from 11am to 1pm.

A store spokeswoman said "As one of BadRhino’s main brand ambassadors, Žydrūnas proves that the brand really does cater for all men, all shapes and extra sizes."

The first 50 customers through the door on the day will receive free signed merchandise, ranging from t-shirts to leather washbags.

"With a social following of 529,000 across his social media channels and a very loyal fan base within the strongman community, Big Z - Lithuanian’s strongest powerlifter - is a great fit for the menswear brand."

The BadRhino store opened in September in the premises once occupied by the collapsed furniture retailer Multiyork.

The fashion retailer is best known for its range of casual, affordable men’s fashion with its offering going up to 8XL; including shirts, polos, denim and everyday wardrobe basics.

