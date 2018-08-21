Here's how Peterborough compared to Cambridge and 55 others in the list of Britain's favourite cities

Newly released YouGov Profiles data on the opinions of more than 55,000 people towards 57 English, Welsh and Scottish cities reveals that York is Britain’s most liked city, but how did Peterborough fare?

More than nine in ten Britons (92%) said that they like the historic Viking settlement of York.

Peterborough was number 48 out of 57 cities

Coming close behind in second place is famed Roman spa town Bath, on 89%, followed by Scottish capital Edinburgh on 88%.

Cambridge just made the top 10 and Ely slotted in at 31, while sadly neighbouring Peterborough was listed 48th out of 57 British cities, only 40% of the public saying they liked our Cathedral city.

Wales’s most liked city – St David’s – placed17th with 74% of people saying they like it.

The English and Welsh capitals are not nearly as popular as Scotland’s: the 73% of people who say they like London means that the city comes in 22nd place, while a 67% like rating is enough to secure Cardiff 30th place.

At the bottom of the table sits Bradford, which only 23% say they like. Only marginally behind is Wolverhampton, on 24%, with third from bottom being Sunderland at 30%. All three are English cities – the least liked Scottish city is Dundee, in 45th place on 53%, while the least liked Welsh city is Swansea, in 43rd place on 53%.

The full list of rankings can be found below:

1 York 92%

2 Bath 89%

3 Edinburgh 88%

4 Chester 83%

5 Durham 81%

6 Salisbury 80%

7 Truro 80%

8 Canterbury 79%

9 Wells 79%

10 Cambridge 78%

11 Winchester 78%

12 Oxford 78%

13 Inverness 78%

14 Lincoln 77%

15 Exeter 76%

16 Stoke-on-Trent 75%

17 St David's 74%

18 Brighton & Hove 74%

19 Worcester 73%

20 Chichester 73%

21 Hereford 73%

22 London73%

23 Newcastle upon Tyne 72%

24 Norwich 72%

25 Glasgow 71%

26 Ripon 71%

27 Manchester 69%

28 Liverpool 68%

29 Plymouth 68%

30 Cardiff 67%

31 Ely 66%

32 Stirling 65%

33 Gloucester 64%

34 Portsmouth 64%

35 Bristol 63%

36 St Albans 63%

37 Carlisle 61%

38 Lichfield 60%

39 Aberdeen 58%

40 Leeds 58%

41 Nottingham 57%

42 Southampton 55%

43 Swansea 53%

44 Sheffield 53%

45 Dundee 53%

46 Derby 44%

47 Birmingham 40%

48 Peterborough 40%

49 Salford 38%

50 Leicester 38%

51 Coventry 37%

52 Kingston upon Hull 37%

53 Preston 33%

54 Wakefield 32%

55 Sunderland 30%

56 Wolverhampton 24%

57 Bradford 23%