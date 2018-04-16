Here comes the sun! Temperatures set to reach 23C in Peterborough this week

Forecasters are predicting sunshine and high temperatures in Peterborough this week.

Temperatures are starting to hot up already with predicted highs of 23C by Thursday, according to Met Office forecasters.

The outlook for the city is:

Wednesday: Sunny 21c

Thursday: Sunny 23c

Friday: Sunny 19c

Warm weather set to arrive

Saturday: Sunny 17c

Sunday: Sun with partial cloud 18c

The sunshine is set to stay well into next week with average temperatures sitting at between 17-19C.

The Met Office outlook for Wednesday to Friday states: "Cloud soon breaking, leaving a mainly dry day with sunny spells and light winds. Dry and increasingly warm through Thursday and Friday with long periods of sunshine."