Here comes summer - and some ideas of what to do in Peterborough with the kids

School’s out next week and parents everywhere face hearing the dreaded “we’re bored” cry from their offspring.

With that in mind, here are six weeks of activities and events across the city courtesy of the city’s leisure and arts provider, Vivacity. From holiday clubs to heritage events, themed activities to family days out, there are plenty of reasons for young ones to get excited.

Vivacity’s holiday clubs get under way on Monday (22nd) and run all the way through to August 30 at four venues. They are for children aged between 4 and 13 and are open between 8:30am and 5:30pm each day.

There’s so much to get stuck into – sports activities, creative sessions and special event days – plus, brand new escape room experiences.

Vivacity’s intensive swimming courses are back again for the summer holidays at Jack Hunt pool and gym too. The fully trained swim instructors teach additional skills and techniques that help children to improve their confidence in the water, help them reach their full potential and give them a sense of accomplishment. They’ll receive a swimming cap on the first day and a certificate at the end of the week.

Get arty at Central Library with drop-in creative crafts sessions on various days over the summer holidays and enjoy a trio of ‘Out Of This World’ stories, performed by storyteller John Kirk on Friday, August 9, at the John Clare Theatre (in the Central Library building).

Why not get the kids involved in the ‘space chase’ summer reading challenge? Sign up for free at your local library and read six books throughout the break – collect Space Chase stickers for every book you read and receive a Space Chase certificate. There will also be Space Chase Summer Reading Challenge themed events at Peterborough Museum throughout the summer holiday.

At Peterborough Archives at the Central Library create a fairground ride with the “fun of the fair” activities on August 8 between 11am and 1pm.

There’s plenty of adventure to be had at Vivacity’s heritage sites too. Visit Longthorpe Tower on August 10 and 11 and get involved with medieval activities at the “Knights and Princesses” event.

At Flag Fen on July 27 and 28 the “Festival of Archaeology” will help to spark adventurous young minds and from August 24-26 meet soldiers when the Roaring Romans make an appearance. Plus, don’t miss a live pirate adventure, “Treasure Island”, at Flag Fen’s open air theatre on August 17.

Visit the Key Theatre and treat the family to a show. Kindred drama and the Key Youth Theatre bring Legally Blonde the Musical to the stage from August 21 to 24. Plus, don’t miss Vivacity’s big blockbuster movies, including Spiderman Homecoming and Secret Life of Pets 2.

And don’t forget Peterborough Lido and Bretton Water Park on sunnier days.