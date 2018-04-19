Hens saved from slaughter to be rehomed near Peterborough

Residents in and around Peterborough are being asked if they can give their home to a hen which has been saved from slaughter.

Volunteers from Fresh Start For Hens are looking for good pet homes for ex commercial, egg laying hens who would otherwise be sent to slaughter at only 18 months of age.

Having successfully rehomed more than 5,000 hens in March, another 3,000 hens have nowhere to go.

A collection point is now being run in Spalding on May 12 and 19, while another collection point is also in Wisbech.

Fresh Start for Hens, which is run entirely by volunteers, said: “Commercially all laying hens are slaughtered at the age of 72-78 weeks when their production drops slightly.

“Their carcasses are worth very little and are usually sold for dog food, baby food or cheap, processed pies etc. Fresh Start For Hens work closely with British farmers and purchase the hens from the caged, barn and free range systems, just before their slaughter date.

“They rehome hens to a diverse range of individuals wanting hens as pets or companion animals. Hens have begun their new lives in town, city and country gardens, allotments, schools and residential care homes.

“You don’t need to have a big garden to keep a few hens, they will be grateful for the additional years of freedom you can offer them and reward you with their entertaining antics and probably an egg or two.

“Hens will not be rehomed to people wishing sell them on or for further commercial purposes.”

If you have space for a hen get in touch at www.fsfh.org.uk and reserve hens from your local collection point.