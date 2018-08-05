Help teen make World Cup

Cricketer Grace Dowdeswell, who has been selected to play for the England Under 17 girls team in the World Indoor Cricket Federation Junior World Cup in Christchurch, New Zealand, is raising £3,500 so she can go on tour in September.

Fundraising includes a £15 fitness session run by Kirsty Fordham of Cardea Fitness at Stanground Sports Centre, Peterborough Road, from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, August 18.

Then later the same day a pop-up tea room will be held at 27 Roma Road, Cardea, from 2.30pm to 5pm. There will be a selection of homemade cakes and biscuits, teas and coffee.

Pre-book by donating £15 at: https://gofundme.com/manage/get-grace-to-the-wicf-world-cup. Quote BUY FITNESS in your message.