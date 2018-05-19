Help poorly girl from Whittlesey win dream garden

A six-year-old girl with a rare form of epilepsy who cannot walk, crawl or talk is set to undergo major brain surgery to try and reduce the daily seizures she endures.

Daisy Wheeler from Whittlesey has Infantile Spasms but loves spending time outside. As well as trying to stop her seizures her family are trying to win a garden makeover from MyBuilder.com so she can play outside with her sensory toys.

Dad Richard said: “Despite her daily challenges Daisy never lets life get her down.

“She is the most resilient, determined little girl; an inspiration you might say.”

To vote for Daisy to win the garden makeover, visit: www.mybuilder.com/competitions/garden-makeover-2018/entries/10283. Carousel Nursery in Deeping St James is also in the running for the makeover as its outdoor area is “tired and rundown.”