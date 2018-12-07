Heart-warming note left for Cambridgeshire animal rescuers who went to collect poorly hedgehog

Have your say

This is the heart-warming note found by animal welfare officers after they went to rescue a poorly hedgehog found in someone's garden.

The kind message was left for Cambridgeshire RSPCA workers by a member of the public who found the tiny creature in her garden.

Although the caller had to leave, she was able to safely confine the hedgehog, leaving the lovely note by its side.

It read: "This is Jack. Thank you for taking care of this sweet little hedgehog.

"Thank you for your hard work to help animals."

The prickly mammal was found in Fordham, Cambridgeshire, on Monday.

Animal collection officer Naemi Kilbey said: “It was a real surprise to spot a little note had been left.

"We do sometimes get offered cups of tea and cake and all sorts when we are on the road and is really nice to feel appreciated, especially at this time of year.

“The poor hedgehog was tiny and was breathing heavily so I took him straight to RSPCA East Winch wildlife centre where he is now gaining weight and recovering well.”

