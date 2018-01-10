Wards reopen at Peterborough City Hospital but visiting remains restricted due to norovirus

The four wards which were closed at Peterborough City Hospital due to the norovirus have now reopened, although visiting patients remains restricted.

It was announced on December 29 that three wards were being closed to stop the winter vomiting bug from spreading - with a fourth ward subsequently closing as well.

But Stephen Graves, chief executive at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “Patient safety is our main priority and last week we had to close some wards due to norovirus.

“All of the wards affected are now open, however norovirus remains active within the local community and we are continuing to restrict visiting times to prevent the spread of further infection and protect our patients and staff.

“Visiting is restricted to one visitor per patient between the hours of 6pm to 7pm only (except in extenuating circumstances).”

The hospital has also been forced to cancel some non-urgent elective operations to free up beds.

This week 18 operations have been cancelled so far.

The hospital carries out approximately 135 operations a day, a spokeswoman said.

Mr Graves added: “Unfortunately the current pressures that we are experiencing in our hospitals have resulted in the need to cancel some non-urgent elective operations, in line with national recommendations from NHS England.

“Since Monday, January 1 we have cancelled some non-urgent elective operations to ensure that we have the beds available for emergency care and are currently working with our patients to rebook these operations as quickly as possible.

“All those affected have been contacted and all other operations and appointments will go ahead as planned.”

He continued: “We really appreciate the support that we have received and would like to thank the public for their patience during what has been an incredibly busy period.

“Please continue to support us by avoiding hospital if you have any symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting in the last 48 hours and using the most appropriate treatment available.

“Consider pharmacies, the NHS 111 phone service, the local minor injuries units and only use emergency departments in the event of an emergency.”

RELATED

Visiting remains restricted at Peterborough City Hospital as fourth ward closes due to norovirus