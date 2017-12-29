Wards closed and visiting restricted at Peterborough City Hospital to prevent spread of norovirus

Three wards have been shut at Peterborough City Hospital and visiting has been restricted to prevent the spread of the norovirus.

No visitors are allowed at the wards which have been closed, while only one visitor is allowed at every other ward per patient, and only for one hour a day.

Explaining the decision, the hospital posted on Facebook earlier today (Friday, December 29):

“We are seeing multiple cases of norovirus in our hospital and have taken the difficult decision to restrict visiting to help prevent the spread any further.

“There are currently three wards closed and no visitors will be permitted on these wards except in extenuating circumstances; A8, A9 and B14.

“For all other wards, visiting is restricted to one visitor per patient, between 6-7pm only.

“We understand this will cause upset to friends and relatives but please be assured all patients have been spoken to directly about this temporary arrangement and we can hopefully resume normal visiting very soon.

“We must focus on protecting our patients and preventing the spread of infection, so please help us help our patients.”

According to the NHS the norovirus is a common stomach bug which causes diarrhoea and vomiting.

It is also known as the winter vomiting bug but can be caught at any time of the year.

While very unpleasant it usually clears up by itself in a few days.