A vital donation of medical care equipment was made by a charity at The City Care Centre in Peterborough.

Charity No Gain No Pain UK donated 21 Syringe Drivers, 31 lockboxes, 50 toolboxes, and 230 handmade material driver bags to the centre. Katy Harrison, Louisa Collins, Louise Nicholls, Lee Nicholls, Debbie Lockhart, Samantha Carter, Louise Walton and Angela Boyne were at the presentation.