Visiting remains restricted at Peterborough City Hospital as fourth ward closes due to norovirus

A fourth ward has been shut at Peterborough City Hospital to try and contain the spread of the norovirus - the winter vomiting bug.

The hospital said last Friday (December 29) it had closed three wards and restricted visiting to one visitor per patient, and only between 6pm and 7pm.

In a further update yesterday (Tuesday, January 2), the hospital added: “Wards A8, A9, B6 and B14 are now closed to new admissions of norovirus. Unfortunately no visitors will be permitted until they reopen.

“All other wards remain open with restricted visiting in place; one visitor per patient between 6-7pm only.

“We understand this temporary measure causes upset and inconvenience to many relatives and friends, but we take this precaution to prevent the spread of further infection.

“Our patients are already vulnerable and we also have a duty to prevent staff becoming infected as well so it is safer to isolate the virus and reduce the risk of others picking it up and passing it on.

“We are seeing a significant number of people visiting our emergency department with sickness and diarrhoea. Unless you have an underlying health condition and are otherwise generally in good health, please self-treat your symptoms at home.

“You can seek advice from the NHS 111 service or speak to a pharmacist for further advice. It is advised that where possible, you limit contact with others until you’re symptom-free for at least 48 hours as you remain contagious during that time.

“Please help us stop the spread of this infection in our hospital.”

RELATED

Wards closed and visiting restricted at Peterborough City Hospital to prevent spread of norovirus