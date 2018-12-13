Top award for Peterborough City Hospital nurse

A Urology Nurse from Peterborough City Hospital has received the prestigious Bruce Turner Award from the British Association of Urological Nurses (BAUN).

Alex Wicks, a Junior Urology Specialist Nurse, is only the third nurse to receive the award, which is the legacy of Bruce Turner, a Nurse Consultant who was passionate about Urology nurse education and development. He sadly passed away in 2016.

As part of the application, Alex had to demonstrate her commitment to progressing in the field, detailing her career aims and goals, and how the award will help her achieve them.

Alex said: “I am thrilled to have received this award and be given the chance to grow in my role. The prize will help me develop further in field of urology through education, mentorship and sharing good practice, and I am looking forward to learning from other professionals.”

Alex received a fully funded place at the BAUN annual conference held on Monday 26 November and Tuesday 27 November and was presented with the award at the Annual Gala Dinner.