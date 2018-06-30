Time capsule to mark NHS 70 at Peterborough City Hospital

Three exciting time capsules have been created as part of the NHS 70 celebrations for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Stamford and Rutland, and Hinchingbrooke hospitals.

The capsules will be unveiled in ceremonies at the three hospitals next week, beginning with Peterborough City on Monday at 2pm in the level 1 exhibition area.

Peterborough City Hospital exteriors

Trust chairman Rob Hughes said: “There has been a lot of work going on with staff across our trust to create these meaningful legacies. We want to illustrate the work that we do in the current day NHS and hope that the time capsules will make for a very interesting find for healthcare staff in 2088 when they’re due to be re-opened.”

The capsules will be on permanent public display at the hospitals.

The capsules will mainly be made up of equipment that has either made a real difference to patient treatment and experience in the current day or that staff believe will evolve much further and possibly even be replaced in the next 70 years. The items have come from a variety of departments

The city hospital in Bretton is also a week today holding a street party which includes a cake sale, stalls and a static bike which is part of the NHS 1,000 miles campaign.

The campaign wants people to become healthier which helps out the NHS.

The other time capsule ceremonies are at Stamford and Rutland Hospital on Tuesday at 11am in the coffee shop, and at Hinchingbrooke Hospital on Wednesday at 2pm outside Costa.