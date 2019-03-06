This is the ambulance response time to your Peterborough postcode

Data from Ambulance Trusts reveals the ambulance response times for postcode districts across Peterborough.

The data is based on a BBC News investigation, using the Freedom of Information Act to obtain the average response times for the most life-threatening callouts in local communities across Britain. The response times cover the point at which a trained professional reaches the patient in high priority cases. These calls include cardiac arrests, stab wounds, major blood loss, seizures, patients not breathing or struggling to breathe, and women in the end stages of labour. Images are for illustrative purposes.

1. PE1 Average ambulance response time: 7 minutes, 41 seconds. Source: Ambulance Trusts

2. PE2 Average ambulance response time: 7 minutes, 45 seconds. Source: Ambulance Trusts

3. PE4 Average ambulance response time: 7 minutes, 21 seconds. Source: Ambulance Trusts

4. PE3 Average ambulance response time: 7 minutes, 2 seconds. Source: Ambulance Trusts

