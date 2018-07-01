Support dementia carers

The Dementia Carers Support Service (DCSS) provided by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust is looking for volunteers to support those currently looking after someone with the condition.

The DCSS provides support to family or informal carers of people with dementia throughout the journey of their caring role if they wish.

Health news

Carers of people with dementia are linked to volunteers who often have first-hand carer experience. These trained and often experienced volunteers act as a befriender or buddy. The carer decides how they would like the volunteer to support them, from phone and email contact to visits at home.

Volunteers can provide emotional, social and practical support, as well as information and signposting to other services.

Sally Kitchin, co-ordinator, explained: “The volunteers often say they feel a sense of purpose in offering their time and experience to others, as well as building their skills.” To apply, or for more details, contact Sally, Estelle Wrathall or Kath Everitt on 01353 652092 or email dcss@cpft.nhs.uk.