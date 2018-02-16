Strong cannabis smell in Peterborough remains a mystery as British Sugar find ‘no conclusive link’ to its farm

The strong cannabis smell which wafted throughout Peterborough last June remains a mystery after British Sugar said an investigation into its cannabis farm found “no conclusive link” it was to blame.

The cannabis farm in Norfolk was widely suspected at the time of being the cause of the smell which was also invading nostrils in parts of Cambridgeshire, including the Fens, leading to numerous calls to Fenland District Council’s environmental health team.

But A British Sugar spokesperson told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We have not received any odour complaints relating to our site since August 2017. We worked with local residents, environmental and odour specialists and the Environmental Health team at King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council at the time and found no conclusive link between the complaints and our site.”

The company’s Wissington factory started growing a cannabis plant last year so the ingredient could be used in medicine to treat rare forms of epilepsy in children.

After people started complaining about the smell the firm, which also operates in Peterborough, stopped producing cannbis, but the spokesperson said its glasshouses are currently in operation all year.

