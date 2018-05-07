Stand to become governor

People who want to have a say in how Peterborough City Hospital is run can stand to be a governor.

The Trust is looking for new governors in all three of its constituency areas - Greater Peterborough, Huntingdonshire and Stamford/South Lincolnshire. The elections will be run in June.

Rob Hughes, Chairman of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We want to tap into the power of local voices to help shape our Trust as it enters its second year of operation. I am confident that there will be no shortage of local people who want to play their part in influencing how their local hospital serves its community.”

Information sessions are being held at Hinchingbrooke Hospital on Tuesday, May 8 between 10.30am and 12.30pm and between 5.30pm and 7.30pm; at Peterborough City Hospital on Monday, May 14 between 2pm and 4pm and 5.30pm and 7.30pm; and at Stamford Hospital on Tuesday, May 15 between 2pm and 4pm and between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

For more information call 01733 677933, or email: paul.denton2@nhs.net