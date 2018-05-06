Share your memories of the NHS locally

The trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford Hospital is inviting residents to share their photos and memories of the hospitals for national NHS birthday celebrations.

On Thursday, July 5 the NHS will turn 70 and the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust will be celebrating the momentous occasion with a series of events in the months leading up to the big day.

To share your memories or get involved with the celebrations, contact the communications team either by emailing nwangliaft.nhs70@nhs.net or calling 01733 677581. Or write to: Communications Department, 405 Peterborough City Hospital, Edith Cavell Campus, Bretton Gate, Peterborough, PE3 9GZ.